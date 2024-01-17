Nordio: “We won't go to the Greek Calends on career separation”

“The separation of careers is part of our program. It is a commitment we have made to our voters, it is non-negotiable. When and how, parliament will decide, but we will not go to the Greek calends”. This was assured by the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, in the House. According to the Keeper of the Seals, to make the separation of careers “seriously” “we must first carry out a constitutional reform which requires technical time. But it is in the government program – he reiterated in conclusion – and we will not go to the Greek calends”.

Nordio, immense powers for prosecutors are dangerous – “In 1988 there was a series of observations by jurists and magistrates” according to which “giving these immense powers to the public prosecutor as head of the judicial police while maintaining the powers he has, without being controlled, is a danger. And in fact we have given where we've come.” Thus the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, in his communications to the Chamber, regarding the issue of the separation of careers, which – he specifies – “is part of our program”.



Nordio, penal reform corrective decrees by February – “By February it is expected to definitively approve the corrective decrees to the penal reform, while the correctives to the civil reform will be presented shortly, to conclude the entire approval process hopefully by spring. In parallel, the corrective measures of the code on business crisis”. Thus the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, in his communications to the Chamber.

Nordio, there is a risk of a new Middle Ages with the seizure of the cell phone – “We risk falling into a new barbaric Middle Ages made more sinister and long-lasting by the limits or resources of technology. Today there is much more than Trojans. Fortunately, a ruling from the Constitutional Court has defined the mobile phone as something much more important. Who seize a cell phone, seize a life. By seizing a cell phone we seize the lives of others.” Thus the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, in his communications to the Chamber.

Nordio, Italy rises in corruption ranking, various criteria – Regarding the United Nations convention against corruption, “our country appeared, in an international ranking, among the last places in terms of reliability on corruption. But the evaluation concerned the wrong criterion. We explained that the perceived corruption criteria do not correspond at all to the real one, Italy will move up in the international ranking precisely because we said that the parameters are wrong”. Thus the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, in his communications to the Chamber.

