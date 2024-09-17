Aston Villa returned to the Champions League and did so with a 0-3 victory in their visit to Young Boys in Bernthis Tuesday.

“Dominated during the first quarter of the match by the Swiss team at the Wankdorf Stadium, the ‘Villains’ imposed their superior quality before the break,” reported the AFP agency.

And he added: “In the 27th minute, Belgian international Youri Tielemans, alone inside the area, controlled a cross from his captain without opposition. John McGinnand he put together a low cross shot to beat the goalkeeper David Von Ballmoos”.

AFP reported that “11 minutes later, Ollie Watkins intercepted a transfer of Mohamed Ali Camara to his goalkeeper, and the ball reached Jacob Ramsey, who made it 2-0. Amadou Onana, Aston Villa’s other Belgian international would score the third in the 86th minute.”

Emiliano Martínez, the English club’s goalkeeper, controversial as always, was the protagonist for his way of being, as almost at the end of the game he was booed by the supporters of the local team.