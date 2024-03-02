Former presidential candidate declares that the former head of the Executive must have ensured due legal process and that the STF acts with “stardom”

The former governor of Ceará and former presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) said this Saturday (2.Mar.2024) that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should be arrested and hope he has due process of law.”like any criminal”. The statements were made in an interview with CNN Brazil.

Bolsonaro, former ministers and allies in the Armed Forces are being investigated for allegedly planning a coup d'état, as part of the Tempus Veritatis operation. Ciro Gomes declared that, in addition to prison, he hopes that the former head of the Executive will have his legal rights guaranteed.

“He will be arrested, but I hope with the prudence and discretion to which he is entitled, like any criminal, even if it is a person like him. Any criminal has the right to due process.”

Ciro Gomes criticized the handling of the case against Bolsonaro that is being processed in the STF (Supreme Federal Court). “If, out of stardom, he continues to act foolishly, with monocratic and precarious decisions, he will only undermine the argument that, increasingly, makes his conduct illegitimate, in the public opinion.”

The former governor of Ceará also directly criticized the actions of minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is heading the investigations. He stated that, despite being very qualified, the magistrate runs the risk of being suspected of conduct. “This is what Bolsonaro is already inciting among the people.”

For the Pedestrian, Bolsonaro must have guaranteed his right to “broad, total and unrestricted defense”, the presumption of innocence and all legal remedies. Ciro Gomes also said that, only with a definitive conviction, Bolsonaro can “pay for your serious crimes”.