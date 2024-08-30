Today the Bolognese debuts in F1

The official announcement regarding the promotion of is expected this weekend. Andrea Kimi Antonelli in F1 at the wheel of a Mercedes in 2025. The driver from Bologna will take over from Lewis Hamilton (expected by Ferrari) and will be George Russell’s teammate.

Today Antonelli will make his F1 debut in the first free practice session of the Italian Grand Prix at the wheel of the Mercedes W15. It will have the number #12 and George Russell will temporarily leave the seat to him. Helmut Marko has defined “courageous” Mercedes on the decision to promote Antonelli to F1 in 2025.

Interviewed by BBC Toto Wolff he stressed that he will try to protect the newly 18-year-old from the pressure that the media – especially the Italian ones – usually do not spare anyone. “You only find out if someone is ready for F1 when you throw them into the mix – Wolff’s words – I think Kimi is ready. We are doing everything we can to give him some days of testing. We are not sitting with him in the car. He has to do it. He has the talent, the intelligence, the ability, everything to do it well. We have to ensure he has an ideal ‘ecosystem’ within which he can learn and grow. We have to give young drivers time. George is a formidable driver, one of the best. You can’t expect an 18-year-old to sit in the car and beat him. It won’t happen. It’s impossible. And that’s why we have to make sure the press, especially in Italy, doesn’t put too much pressure on him.”