“Ducati is the bike to beat” has become a leitmotif, a phrase that has been echoing in the paddock for some time now, words that have materialized in the last two seasons with the world title won by Pecco Bagnaia. The two-time world champion is defending his crown, but not without difficulty, and leaves Portimao with a disastrous fall which also causes him to slip into the championship, where he has Brad Binder's KTM ahead of him.

In the winter tests, the Austrian manufacturer proved to be competitive and confirmed the positive sensations also in the first two events of the 2024 season, effectively becoming the second force in the field. If we look at the order of arrival of Lusail and Portimao, one victory is still missing and the only non-Ducati to win in the four races held so far was Aprilia with Maverick Vinales (in the Sprint at Portimao). However, it seems that perseverance is paying off, because the world championship ranking sees Binder in second place in the world championship, 18 points behind the leader Jorge Martin.

A significant test of strength for KTM, which continues to show incredible growth and, from the last race of 2023 in Valencia to the initial phase of this season, is the manufacturer that has progressed the most. A lot of work in the factory during the winter, many new features in the winter tests and further development during the championship: in Portimao we saw new wings positioned on the sides of the tail of the RC16s of first Brad Binder and then Pedro Acosta.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Precisely these two names currently represent the present and future of KTM: the South African is now a veteran, he knows the RC16 well and has shown a certain solidity, so much so that the brand has been “armored” until 2026. Then there is Acosta, who arrived in MotoGP like a hurricane. KTM has secured its future with the rider from Mazarrón, who has already shone on his debut, taking the podium in only his second race.

“KTM is giving me great support even if I'm not proving anything at the moment, we have to tell the truth,” said Augusto Fernandez in Portugal, confirming how important the Austrian brand's commitment is in order to truly become the number one opponent of Ducati. The Spaniard is further behind than his brand mates, including Jack Miller, whose future in the official team seems increasingly in the balance. However, the solidity shown by the Mattighofen team can be seen not only with the top riders, but also when looking further back in the standings.

Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Now Ducati, in addition to focusing on world reconfirmation, will also have to commit to not ruining the idyll we saw until last year. The infighting between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin does not seem to have affected the team spirit of Borgo Panigale, which however now has a new “rooster in the henhouse”. Will Marc Marquez break the balance? Will the Portimao incident between the eight-time world champion and the reigning champion damage relations? Meanwhile, Martin has flown at +23 on last year's rival, but is at +18 on Binder and KTM has shown itself capable of placing its paw in the opponent's moment of difficulty.

“I overtook Bagnaia before he crashed,” Acosta underlined to Sky Sport at the end of the Portuguese Grand Prix, which saw him on the podium. Numbers in hand, KTM boasts two podiums in Qatar (two second places with Brad Binder) and one in Portugal (in the Sunday race with Acosta). Only in the Portimao Sprint did it lose the top 3, with Miller however obtaining fifth position, thus confirming the solidity of the project and the consistency in the results. Does all this lead one to think that KTM can really start to worry Ducati? Only time will tell, it's too early to draw conclusions at the second race, but the first assessment of the Austrian brand is more than positive.