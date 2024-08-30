Spotify’s Summer Hits Chart

AND Sex and Samba the most listened to song of summer 2024: this is what emerges from the ranking drawn up by Spotify of the songs that have collected the highest number of streams on the platform.

Tony Effe’s song, featuring Gaia, takes first place with over 72 million streams. Second place for 30° of Anna, while the lowest step of the podium is occupied by Ghali with Paprika.

In fourth position we find Rose Villain and Guè with the song Like thunderwhile in fifth position there is the only non-Italian song, namely Cat Only by Chileans FloyyMenor and Cris MJ.

Sixth place for Fedez and Emis Killa with Sexy Shopfollowed by the song Beatrice by Tedua, sung in featuring with Annalisa. Tony Effe also occupies the eighth position with Miu Miuwhile Anna and Lazza close the ranking with BBEin ninth place, and Tananai and Annalis with Short Stories, which comes in tenth place.

Summer hits: the ranking