The Mercadona supermarket chain faces 2025 with an important change that it continues to implement in its establishments and that concerns its fish market.

This plan began as a pilot project last year, but little by little it has been spreading progressively, as Mercadona has confirmed on its social networks. “In some stores we are making a change in the fish section,” they indicate.

The change consists of betting on selling fish on trayslocated in refrigerated shelves, so that it is much more convenient and faster to acquire this product.

As they explain, “it is a new sales model whose objective is promote fish consumptionoffering it clean and already prepared,” they add.

Sources from the Valencian chain have highlighted that the “assortment of the new fishmonger is of the highest quality and freshness.” The function of the container, they clarify, “is guarantee and preserve the quality and properties of the product, are made with recycled material and can be recycled.

Regarding the sale of fish on trays, Mercadona also refers on your website When is it possible to freeze it and when not?. “As long as it is not indicated that the fish is thawed, it can be frozen (the product has not been previously frozen, unless indicated on the label),” they state.

When freezing the fish, they recommend removing it from the tray “and wrap in plastic wrap or with specific materials for this purpose, such as freezer bags or containers intended for this purpose.