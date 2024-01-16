This week a new Xbox Developer's Direct is taking place, in which new looks will be given at titles that will come to the console. Microsoftas well as in computer versions and Game Pass. One of the games that people most want to play is Senua's Saga Hellblade 2which last year was said to be available in 2024but in the end there is no specific day or month to have it at your fingertips.

According to the media known as Exputersources close to the editors have already leaked what the specific date will be for this second part, which follows after those seen in the 2017 with Senua's Sacrifice which at the time arrived for all available platforms at the time. However, shortly after Microsoft bought from Ninja Theoryso things have changed and now it's an exclusive to those of Redmond.

As mentioned by these sources, the game is planned to arrive on May 21th of this same year, being such the surprise of the live, since on this occasion there would not be some type of shadow drop as with the case of HiFi Rush, which by the way, said game can reach other consoles. That leads us to the possible revelation of this secondary news taking place once the broadcast is over, but that only remains a rumor.

Here is the synopsis of the game:

Senua returns on this survival journey through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland in the sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. Senua will face a fight to defeat the darkness within and without her and is determined to save victims from the horrors of tyranny.

Remember that the first adventure is available in Xbox and Game Passjust to get to the second part.

Via: Exputer

Editor's note: It is definitely one of the star games of the year for Xbox, and at least in that they are already beating PlayStation, because at the moment Sony seems deserted, at least with titles from its studios. Yes, there are exclusives from third parties, but let's not play dumb, they will eventually be released elsewhere.