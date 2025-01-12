He Sevilla FC 2025 has begun in the doldrums, losing in embarrassment in the Cup against Almería (4-1) and drawing at home in LaLiga against a Valencia CF (1-1) that appeared as bottom in the Sánchez-Pizjuan and that He went without letting go of that red lantern. More than the results, what is also worrying is the team’s poor play, which gives the impression of getting worse with each passing week, with a coach, Xavi García Pimientawhich has gone from skillfully squeezing the performance of its team to progressively ostracizing more and more members who count for nothing.

If this Sevilla FC already has a serious problem of lack of quality and with injuries like everyone else, limiting yourself in the number of troops you can count on seems like ‘kamikaze’. The one who wears it understands it, but there are many questions that arise between Sevillismo towards a large group of footballers from his team who are ‘missing’ and with practically no opportunities from their coach, without those who are playing exhibiting a brilliant performance to close the doors on them in this way.

One of the most striking cases is that of Suso Fernandez. It is true that his contract is ending and he has no signs of continuing, but it is difficult to explain how the coaching staff fails to somehow take advantage of his indisputable quality in a team without it. Removing the young players, Suso is the one who plays the least in the squad. He has only played 205 minutes in all competitions. Against Valencia, in a stagnant match, the Cádiz native once again stayed on the bench and did not play a single minute. His gestures on the bench show his desperation. The television cameras focused on him on several occasions with an unfriendly expression and some gestures of disapproval. He has not played a minute since December 5, against Olot in the Cup.

Also striking, beyond the fact that he may be transferred these days to River, is the underuse throughout the entire course of Gonzalo MontielWorld Champion right back who seems to work for the Argentine coach but not for García Pimienta. Montiel has played as little as Suso: a total of 370 minutes so far this season between the league and the Cup. Carmona covers him in his position, although there does not seem to be a noticeable football difference between the two.









The case of the left side is even more strange if possible. Valentine Boata player who arrived as a reinforcement in the summer and who the Sevilla FC coach has not known how to take advantage of despite his versatility and offensive qualities. Pimienta was not convinced from the first hour and the Argentine has had a very difficult time, to the point that Sevilla and Brighton will cut off the loan to give him a new destination. Many Sevillistas wonder if changing Kike Salas’ position to position him as a left-back is better than betting on Barco instead. Or by Pedrosa himself.