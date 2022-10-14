How do you reply to the opinions expressed by Silvio Berlusconi? “That list was missing a point, which is not blackmail”. Leaving Montecitorio, Giorgia Meloni thus responds to the leader of Forza Italia who in a sheet had defined the president of the Brothers of Italy as ‘opinionated, arrogant, arrogant and offensive’.

Then, replying to Enrico Letta’s criticisms on the election of Lorenzo Fontana as President of the Chamber, Meloni underlines: “It is interesting this left that speaks to us of respect for institutions but it is a respect that is only valid if they represent them, it is a ‘ a curious idea of ​​democracy that we have already experienced “.