Renault with the plan Renaulution launched a revolution in assistancethe “Renault Care Service “ with the aim of improving the after sales services. Let’s find out what these Renault services are, “Courtesy Car”“Door to door Valet Service” And “Care service 24/7“.

Renault assistance, all on your smartphone

Among the innovative services of Renault service network there are those of assistance with the ability to easily book maintenance work on your car directly from your smartphone. Everything is digitized from the very first acceptance phasewhen the car arrives at the workshop where the acceptor uses a Tablet to speed up the first diagnosis phase. Subsequently, always via a smartphone, it is possible to follow the processing phases and see the status of the work with videos made by the mechanic himself.

Assistance at a Renault workshop

Everything happens conveniently from your smartphone, from booking to payment assistance intervention, with the aim above all of save time.

Renault replacement car, Courtesy Car

When you book maintenance, you can request a free replacement car.

Renault has been offering the replacement car service since 2019 “Courtesy Car “ when the customer’s car is in the workshop for maintenance. Service “Courtesy Car “ is usable through theMobilize Share app which allows you to manage the booking and use of the vehicle.

The Zoe is one of the Renault cars included in the program Courtesy Car

Renault now has ben for its service network 1,500 courtesy cars spread throughout the Italian territory, practically the entire electrified range E-Tech. Beyond 320,000 loans made which allowed customers to try out other models in the range and greatly improve their satisfaction with the brand. The maximum duration of use of the free replacement vehicle is 20 days

Pick up the car at home from Renault, Door to door Valet

In addition to the replacement car, among the Renault assistance services there is also the “Door to door Valet Service”Through which the car is collected directly at the customer’s home. The already active service has met with great success among Renault drivers, with over 4,000 requests car pick-up in 3 months.

Renault in the workshop H24, “Care service 24/7“

Another interesting service is the “Care service 24/7” through which it is possible to leave the car at the Renault workshop at any time of the week (even Saturdays and Sundays) thanks to a well-protected safe totem where they are delivered. the car keys.

Totem for H24 delivery in the workshop of a Renault car, the service is called “Care service 24/7“

By the end of 2023 this service will be spread throughout the Manufacturer’s network and will allow the customer to deposit his key in the workshop without queuing up and take it back once the intervention is complete.

Cloth for Renault Care Service

It’s from the voice actor Francesco Pannofino the voice you hear in the commercials of Renault Care Service inside the radio campaignon air nationwide.

The actor Francesco Pannofino together with Raffaele Fusilli (CEO Renault) present the Care Service 24/7

From DX Carlo Leoni (Renault Communications and Image Director), Raffaele Fusilli (Renault Italy CEO), Francesco Pannofino, Biagio Russo (Renault Marketing Director) and Elisabeth Leriche (Renault Quality and Services Director)

