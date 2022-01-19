Melissa Klug nothing is silent before the reconciliation of Samahara Lobatón and Youna, who announced that they had resumed their relationship for the good of their daughter. However, the last statements of the businesswoman would have hinted that she does not agree with her daughter’s decision, despite this, she wishes her the best and assures that she does not get into the influencer’s problems.

“I do not know (…) I don’t mess around much, I don’t ask him either. She has already formed her family and I wish her from my heart that she be happy, happy, that she be at peace , because no one buys you peace”, commented the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ in an interview with Amor y fuego, last Tuesday, January 18.

While the drivers Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter continued to comment on the reconciliation of the young couple, the presenter asked the businesswoman a forceful question about her daughter’s happiness. Immediately, Jesús Barco’s girlfriend stated: “I see her calm, for now” .

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug rules out distancing with Samahara Lobatón: “I will always be there for my children”

Businesswoman tells how her relationship with Youna’s family is

Samahara Lobatón’s mother revealed that she is not a friend of Youna’s family. In addition, he recalled seeing them twice, for his granddaughter’s christening and first birthday. Finally, Melissa Klug explained that when she met Jonathan Horna’s relatives, they were polite and there was no hostile moment. “No, (there was tension) I am polite, I do not take the greeting away from anyone.”

Melissa Klug proud of the role of mother of Samahara Lobatón

Melissa Klug confessed to being proud of Samahara Lobatón for how she is living this stage as a mother. “She could have had a lot of mistakes. Obviously, she’s going to make thousands of them, because all humans make mistakes, but it’s already inevitable (…) It’s good mom, it’s good mom, I’m proud of how she is as a mother. She can have her things, she is a young girl, she is a 20-year-old girl, maturity had to take her even if she did not want to”.