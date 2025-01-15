New year, new life; also for Huawei. The Chinese brand has simultaneously unveiled and put on sale three new products: two smartphonesone of them foldable, and a new model of headphones. Let’s see them.

Huawei Mate

Among the novelties of the Chinese brand that arrive these days and that we have had the opportunity to discover, the folding flagship stands out Mate X6for 1,999 euros (about $2,050 at the exchange rate), a revised and corrected version of the previous X5, starting with the design. With the HarmonyOS Next operating system, the smartphoneavailable in red and black, has a thickness of 4.6 mm (compared to the previous 5.3), in addition to a 6.44-inch external OLED screen with a resolution of 2440×1080 pixels and an almost square 7.93-inch internal one (2440×2240 pixels). ). The screen is made with second-generation Kunlun glass to offer 25 times greater drop resistance than before, as well as IPX8 certification (up to 2 meters in water). They accentuate your soul robust a carbon fiber inner plate, an advanced multi-dimensional hinge and an aircraft-grade aluminum center frame, as well as the use of graphene to optimize heat dissipation, all with a total weight of 239 grams.

Foldable with style and resistant to everything, this is the new Mate X6 from Huawei. Huawei

The battery 5,110 mAh Supports fast charging up to 66W wired and 50W wireless. Much renovated is the camera compartment, with a distinctive and divisive design ready to divide the public between fans and detractors, inspired by the orbits of the planets. The system includes a camera Ultra Chroma 50 megapixel (proprietary technology for greater color fidelity) with 10 physically adjustable apertures, a 40 megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 48 telephoto lens with zoom 4X optical and a 5cm super macro mode. With the smartphone In expanded mode, three applications can be run and managed simultaneously. To really keep up with the times, the Mate X6 It only lacks artificial intelligence functions (aside from a screensaver and a basketball-inspired game already present), but otherwise it’s a smartphone with a hardware respectable, an excellent camera and an enviable battery life that we are looking forward to testing in the field. Too bad the not so affordable price, also taking into account the operating system.

Huawei Freebuds 4

Also pleasant to the touch, the Freebuds Pro 4 represent an advance in terms of aesthetics and audio quality. Huawei

The new headphones Freebuds Pro 4for 199 euros (about 205 dollars at the exchange rate) they lose the line somewhat low-cost (in a good way) from the previous versions to take a step forward in terms of design, now nice, less anonymous, with a more exclusive look than in the past, especially in the black version (they are also available in light green and white ), as well as a positive feel to the touch, thanks to six layers of protective lacquer. For the change of pace, the arrival of the new brand has been necessary Huawei Audiospecific for this type of products.