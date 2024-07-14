There are several videos on social media of a Xolos fan wearing a black team shirt fighting inside the stadium and the same person appears in another image, in which he is seen injured in the parking lot.

The Baja California State Attorney General’s Office reported in a statement on Saturday that the 24-year-old man was found wounded near entrance 3 of the stadium and that the attackers fled.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the back, arm and head and was taken by ambulance to an IMSS hospital, where he was declared dead.

Liga MX condemned the violence on Saturday and stated that it will cooperate with the authorities, while the Disciplinary Commission indicated that they will open an investigation and fine the club, if necessary.