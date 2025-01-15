Republican US Senator Marco Rubio has promised this Wednesday a strong foreign policy focused on American interests at his nomination hearing for secretary of state for President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on January 20. In his speech, he attacked China, which he said “cheated” to achieve superpower status.

Rubio, 53 years old, is a staunch supporter of Israelso it is expected to obtain confirmation from the full Senate. Democrats rallied behind him as soon as Trump announced his nomination to become America’s top diplomat, a stark contrast to some more controversial candidates who sparked skepticism even in Trump’s own party.

In his opening statement before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where he has served for 14 years, Rubio said he sees a world in chaos in which It will not be easy to restore order. “But this can only happen and will happen if it is built on a simple foundational element: a strong and self-confident United States, committed to the world and based on our national interest above all,” he noted in his speech.

Son of Cuban immigrants, Rubio would be the first person of Hispanic origin to occupy the position of top diplomat of the United States. «You have earned one of the most difficult jobs in the United States. After working with you for so many years, I am confident that you are the right person. We have to confront these threats,” stressed Senator Jim Risch, Republican chairman of the commission.









“I think that has the skills and is well qualified to serve as Secretary of State,” said Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on foreign affairs.

Compete with China

Rubio is known as one of the leading advocates in Congress of firm policies to compete with China. His support for democracy protesters in Hong Kong earned him sanctions from the Asian giant in 2020, meaning he could be the first secretary of state under active travel restrictions to the country.

“The Chinese Communist Party has taken advantage of all the benefits of the post-Cold War international system, but they have ignored all the responsibilities that come with it,” Rubio noted. “Instead, They have lied, cheated, hacked and stolen their path to global superpower status at our expense.