The sanctuary of the Virgen de las Huertas remained small this Friday to welcome hundreds of faithful who wanted to accompany the image at the high mass in her honor on the occasion of her name day. The Eucharist was officiated by the bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, and concelebrated by the vicar of Lorca, Francisco Fructuoso, and by a dozen local priests.

The altar was decorated with a hundred flower centers, offered to the image by associations, entities and individuals. The sculpture of Sánchez Lozano stood on her throne adorned with roses next to the altar and wore the white mantle with which she was crowned in 1944, designed by Emilio Felices, and the crown of gold, precious stones and pearls donated by the people of Lorca to the boss that same year.

The image, declared an Asset of Cultural Interest, was recently restored in the restoration center of the Region of Murcia where the first phalanx of the right middle finger that was missing from the Child Jesus was reconstructed and some small bruises on his head were repaired. A cleaning of the size and enhancement of the floral ornaments on the Virgin’s dress was also carried out. In addition, the rehabilitation works of the floor at the main entrance of the patron sanctuary, which has been closed since October, have just been completed.

The voices of the Virgen de las Huertas Choir and Dance group sounded from the choir of the sanctuary with the interpretation during the mass of the most classic pieces of local folklore. The event was attended by the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, the general secretary of the PSOE, José Vélez, the regional leader of Vox and future vice president of the Autonomous Community, José Ángel Antelo, and the mayor of Lorca, Fulgencio Gil, among other authorities.

López Miras said that it was a day to “demonstrate our devotion to the Virgin and to vindicate our traditions, our identity and our culture, which are issues that the new Government of the Region of Murcia will continue to defend.”

After the mass, the Virgen de las Huertas Brotherhood presented the titles of Honorary Brother of the Patroness to the director of the Municipal Music Band, Antonio Manzanera, and to the former vice president of the Brotherhood and of the Mozos del Convento Association, Domingo Baenas.

In the afternoon, the traditional procession was held with the image of the patron saint around the sanctuary with her throne on a litter carried by the Young Men of the Convent. The Virgin will be transferred on the 17th to the church of Cristo Rey, where she will remain for a week on the occasion of the September fair.

The patron saint festivities will continue until Sunday in the Plaza del Rey Sabio with the fairground attractions, beach bars and the typical donut stands and nougat booths. The most notable concert will be that of Carlos Baute, scheduled for tonight at 11:30 p.m.