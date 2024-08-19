Martina Colombari and the gaffe with Alain Delon during Miss Italy

Among those who expressed condolences for the death of Alain Delon there is also Martina Colombari who was the protagonist of a gaffe with the French actor when she was crowned Miss Italy.

The actress shared on her profile Instagram the video of when the interpreter crowned her Miss Italy: “In these images, confused and enormously excited, at only 16 years old, crowned by Alain Delon. A timeless genius has left us”.

In an interview with Bologna CourierMartina Colombari then recalled the gaffe that sparked a heated controversy.

“It was all so hectic,” says the model and actress. “The election that I didn’t expect, the tense moments that followed the proclamation, Delon who made a mistake and put the sash on me the wrong way and placed the crown a little askew on my head and gave me the scepter, saying with his French accent: ‘You are the most beautiful in Italy’. Fabrizio Frizzi intervened and fixed me up before Delon led me in a waltz to the tune of The Leopard, at the end he gave me an affectionate pat, like an uncle or a dad might do. I was completely in a tailspin.”

The controversy arose during a press conference: “I was a young girl who was addressing her first press conference after being elected Miss Italy, let’s also add that, at the time, I wasn’t very diplomatic and I declared that I would have preferred Anthony, Alain’s son”.

“From there a quarrel arose about how I had not been able to enjoy such a unique moment, with such an important character. It had just been the outburst of a naive girl, without too many filters.”

Alain Delon, however, did not take it personally: “At the gala dinner he was very attentive to me when he saw that I was a little uncomfortable: I was the centre of everyone’s attention for the first time”.