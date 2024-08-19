Yerson Mosquera He had a positive football debut in the Premier League, But some unsportsmanlike conduct is under scrutiny and could result in a heavy financial penalty.

The Colombian was a starter in the defeat of Wolverhamptonn against Arsenal (2-0) at the Emirates Stadium, and was one of the highest-rated players in the English press.

Mosquera, in the eye of the storm

However, the defender born in Apartado (Antioquia) He is being criticised for two very controversial gestures. In the 55th minute of the second half he risked seeing red after a scuffle with the German Kai Havertz.

The German striker grabbed him by the side of the neck and knocked him down with a wrestling move, as he fell, Mosquera He grabbed Havertz by the neck with a gesture as if he were going to suffocate him. The Colombian quickly let go and fortunately did not see red.

Towards the end of the match he had a disagreement with the Brazilian Gabriel Jesuswhen the forward was obstructing the resumption of play, Mosquera grabbed him by one of the buttocks and unleashed the rage of the ‘Gunner’ player, who pushed him.

In neither of the two plays did the VAR intervene, and the referee Jarred Gillett He did not consider that his actions warranted a reprimand.

The Premier can sanction

But the 24-year-old centre-back could risk a ban on the bench as the Premier League often punishes such unsportsmanlike behaviour, even if the referee does not report it in his book.

The regulation is clear in its section B16, which explains that such conduct may lead to a multi-million dollar fine that It can reach 100 thousand pounds sterling, more than 520 million Colombian pesos.

“No person subject to these rules, including any club, shall do any of the following: B.16.1. Behave in an abusive, derogatory, insulting, intimidating or offensive manner towards any other club or the league or where applicable in any case any of its players, officials, directors, employees or registered agents; B.16.2. Commit any act (or omission) or make any statement which is discriminatory on the grounds of race, religion, gender, sexuality, colour or national or ethnic origin,” the regulations state.

“Where a club or individual subject to the rules fails to comply, the Board has a range of disciplinary options available to it. These include the power to impose fines of up to £100,000, the power to award sanctions and, where appropriate, to refer the breach to a commission,” he added.

England are very upset with the Colombian’s actions. The Athletic described the defender’s actions as a ‘clown act’ that, strangely, went unpunished.

“How could Mosquera have gotten away with it? Sure, none of these acts are likely to cause much lasting damage to the opponent in question, but that’s not really the point: players are booked or even sent off for much less every weekend,” the paper said.

He added: “It seems unlikely that the FA will intervene, given that the match-day referees theoretically dealt with the incident. That seems like an excuse.”

HAROLD YEPES

