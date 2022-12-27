After being estranged, Maricucha (Patricia Barreto) will see again Renato (Andres Vilchez) at the university, because they should meet at Teté’s Christmas meeting. Fans are waiting for the much-requested reconciliation, but also for both to be clear with their feelings.

As seen in the trailer for “Maricucha 2”, chapter 31, the young woman and Renato see each other in class and have a tense greeting. Later, Barreto’s character says: “What am I going to tell him? That we have already had enough distance and it is time to shorten it, ”she mentioned.

Advance of “Maricucha 2”, chapter 31

When does chapter 31 of “Maricucha 2” premiere?

Chapter 31 of season 2 of “Maricucha” premieres this Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Maricucha 2: schedule by country

Mexico 8.40 p.m.

United States 9.40 pm (EST) / 8.40 pm (C) / 6.40 pm (P)

Colombia 9.40 p.m.

Peru 9.40 pm

Puerto Rico: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina 11.40 p.m.

Chile 11.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

Where to see the full episodes of “Maricucha” 2?

the peruvian series “Maricucha 2” It broadcasts its chapters from Monday to Friday on América TV. Also, you will be able to see the replays through the America tvGo application.

Stefano Meier will play Domenico Rossi in “Maricucha 2”. Photo: Composition/Stefano Meier/Instagram/Capture America TV

“Maricucha” 2: cast

Patricia Barreto is Maricucha

Andrés Vílchez as Renato

Carlos Thornton is Gregorio

Stefano Meier is Domenico

Christian Dominguez is Vicente

Andrea Alvarado as Rosemary

Norka Ramírez is Herminia

Paul Martin is Raymond

Brando Gallesi is ‘The Flea’

Miguel Dávalos is ‘The Cat’

Arianna Fernandez is Julietta

How to watch America TV LIVE ONLINE?

To see “Maricucha 2” online, you must enter the official page of America TV GO or using its mobile application, which has the same name.

How do you use América TV GO?

To use América TV GO, you must follow the following steps: