After being estranged, Maricucha (Patricia Barreto) will see again Renato (Andres Vilchez) at the university, because they should meet at Teté’s Christmas meeting. Fans are waiting for the much-requested reconciliation, but also for both to be clear with their feelings.
As seen in the trailer for “Maricucha 2”, chapter 31, the young woman and Renato see each other in class and have a tense greeting. Later, Barreto’s character says: “What am I going to tell him? That we have already had enough distance and it is time to shorten it, ”she mentioned.
Advance of “Maricucha 2”, chapter 31
When does chapter 31 of “Maricucha 2” premiere?
Chapter 31 of season 2 of “Maricucha” premieres this Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
Maricucha 2: schedule by country
- Mexico 8.40 p.m.
- United States 9.40 pm (EST) / 8.40 pm (C) / 6.40 pm (P)
- Colombia 9.40 p.m.
- Peru 9.40 pm
- Puerto Rico: 10.40 p.m.
- Argentina 11.40 p.m.
- Chile 11.40 p.m.
- Spain: 3.40 a.m.
Where to see the full episodes of “Maricucha” 2?
the peruvian series “Maricucha 2” It broadcasts its chapters from Monday to Friday on América TV. Also, you will be able to see the replays through the America tvGo application.
“Maricucha” 2: cast
- Patricia Barreto is Maricucha
- Andrés Vílchez as Renato
- Carlos Thornton is Gregorio
- Stefano Meier is Domenico
- Christian Dominguez is Vicente
- Andrea Alvarado as Rosemary
- Norka Ramírez is Herminia
- Paul Martin is Raymond
- Brando Gallesi is ‘The Flea’
- Miguel Dávalos is ‘The Cat’
- Arianna Fernandez is Julietta
How to watch America TV LIVE ONLINE?
To see “Maricucha 2” online, you must enter the official page of America TV GO or using its mobile application, which has the same name.
How do you use América TV GO?
To use América TV GO, you must follow the following steps:
- Enter to tvgo.pe/register Fill in your information and click on “Register”
- The following message will appear: “Thank you for registering, check your inbox and confirm the email”
- Check your email inbox and confirm your email
- Now you can see the content of América TV GO.
