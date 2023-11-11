The countdown begins for the new edition of Benidorm Fest. TVE announced this Saturday from Seville, coinciding with the week of the Latin Grammys, the 16 artists who will take the stage of the musical contest that will be held from January 30 to February 3, with the grand final, in the city Alicante. They are, in short, new proposals with which the public channel wants to be “a showcase of music in Spain” in which its “diversity and plurality” is also reflected.

“There is going to be a group that will represent us at Eurovision, but the objective was to create a music festival that we could all like,” said one of the co-directors of the format, César Vallejo, who also announced that styles of music that would be heard will be heard. They have never before been performed in a Eurovision preselection.

The first confirmed was an artist who, at 26 years old, has established himself as one of the promises of the urban genre. Born in Villena (Alicante), Almácor acknowledged that he fell in love with the format because he discovered new singers, like Rigoberta Bandini. He now enters the contest with the aim of making his followers dance.

However, one of the surprise announcements was that of Angy Fernández, who returns to music thanks to the TVE program after a professional career of more than 15 years as an actress, presenter and singer. «I want to return to music here with all of you. You Eurofans are very dedicated. I’ve been listening for years if he touched me, and I always had that fear. Why can’t I be a singer and actress? », she asked herself.

The third confirmed was the Canarian singer and composer Dellacruz, who was “happy and excited” and “wanting to work” on a song that he has prepared “with a lot of love.”

Since participating in ‘Operación Triumph’ and ‘La Voz’ to winning in ‘Tu cara me Sonya’, Jorge González is one of the old acquaintances for Eurovision viewers. He already appeared twice in previous preselections and now, on the third time, he tries again. “I’m going to live it to the fullest,” he exclaimed.

For its part, the group Lérica was selected for the musical contest. «It is one of the best festivals we have. “We love the format and the community that has been created,” said one of its members, Tony Mateo, who is the brother of singer Abraham Mateo. Formed in 2020, the Mantra group, in which Carlos Marco, a former member of Auryn, participates, will also look for their opportunity at Benidorm Fest.

The public vibrates



However, the audience at the Alameda Theater in the Andalusian capital vibrated when the name of one of the artists always present in the Eurovision preselection pools was announced: María Peláe. The Malaga singer-songwriter expressed that, after more than fifteen years of professional career, she needed a challenge that would stir her inside. And the Benidorm Fest achieved it. “It’s been a few days since I’ve been attacked and excited,” she said. Another of the big surprises of the day was the Madrid band Miss Caffeina, who confessed that they had to be convinced to sign up for the festival. “They give us challenges and things that we have never done before,” they said.

Other confirmed performers were MARLENA, the duo formed by Ana Legazpi and Carolina Moyano, with music characterized by its distinctive pop style. The oldest are the electronic pop band Nebulosa, who will also debut in the third edition of the TVE format.

The list is completed with the singers Noan; Roger Padrós, who will sing a song in Catalan; Sofia Coll; St. Peter; Yoly Saa; and the actor Quique Niza, whose composition of the theme that will carry the Benidorm Fest came from a musical camp organized by the public channel for three days. In total, Benidorm Fest 2024 has broken a new record with 825 proposals received through the web form compared to the 455 sent last year through this same channel. Among them will be the song that will represent Spain in Malmö on May 11 in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.