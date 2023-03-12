Sunday, March 12, 2023, 10:24





After his first appointment yesterday, the days against animal abuse will come to an end today. Not without first giving the climax to this party in the Glorieta. The City Council and the protectors have scheduled different recreational activities. Thus, there will be eight tents from different associations in which they will offer information to attendees about their activity. At 10:30 a.m. the march with pets will leave from the Glorieta to tour the streets of the center. At the end, the canine educator Fernando Bleda will demonstrate how to train pets. Subsequently, the traditional catwalk and the awards ceremony will take place in the categories ‘My family is cool’, ‘That look of yours’, ‘Because I’m worth it’, ‘I’m unique’, ‘More junk’, ‘More huggable’ and ‘Like Dog, Like Master’. To participate in the catwalk, those interested can register at the Asoka tent.