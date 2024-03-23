Manuel Ruiz de Lopera, former president of Betis between 1992 and 2010, has died in Seville at the age of 79. Whoever was the club's largest shareholder for almost two decades had to undergo surgery in January for an abdominal ailment and, until a few days ago, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a clinic in Seville as a result of digestive problems derived from diverticulitis. . A health problem that he also suffered in 2017.

He governed the green and white club thanks to the majority shareholding that was attributed to Farusa (Ruiz de Lopera SA Family) after the process of converting the Heliopolitan entity into a sports corporation. He took command of the green and white club on June 30, 1992, holding 51.34% of the shares of the Sevillian entity in favor of Farusa despite the fact that, according to the ruling of the Commercial Court subsequently endorsed by the Provincial Court and the Supreme Court, at least 31.34% were paid with Betis' own money.

During his period of government at the club, which alternated with the role of CEO (1992 to 1996 and 2006 to 2010, with José León as president) and president (between 1996 and 2006), Betis experienced one of the eras with the greatest triumphs. sports.

Specifically, they achieved two promotions (1993-94 and 2000-01), suffered two relegations (1999-2000 and 2008-09), won a Copa del Rey (2005), reached a cup final (1997), qualified by first time to the Champions League (2005-06) and played in both the Cup Winners' Cup (1997-98) and the UEFA Cup (1995-96, 1997-98, 2002-03 and 2005-06).