It is necessary to restrict the entry of migrants into Russia for the duration of the Special Military Operation (SVO). State Duma deputy Mikhail Sheremet came up with this idea, his words are quoted RIA News.

“Unfortunately, foreigners who cross the border are a threat, first of all, to themselves, as they automatically become an object of interest for Western intelligence services to create conditions for terrorist acts in Russia, as well as tools for destabilizing the situation,” the parliamentarian said.

He added that he respects foreign citizens who come to Russia with good intentions.

Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called for preventing nationalist manifestations after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.