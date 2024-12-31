The president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, has taken stock of the year 2024 claiming “stability” of Castilla y León, whose role is “fundamental” for the future of Spain. He has also detailed that he will continue to defend “the principles of freedom, equality, justice and solidarity that are enshrined in the Constitution.”

This was stated by the head of the regional Executive in his Christmas message, broadcast through his account on the social network “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year” to the Castilian-Leonese.

The leader of Castilla y León has taken advantage of this message to point out that the Cathedral of León, an “unmatched example of the cultural wealth” of the Community, is a “a symbol of religiosity of this land” and “the values ​​on which it has been built.

It is “the heart of Spain”

“It is also an expression of our identity and the ancient history that we share with the rest of the lands of Spain, which as we know is largely the result of the generous sacrifices of Castilla y León,” he added, to defend that The Community is “the heart of Spain” and “carries Spain in his heart.”

For this reason, it has continued, in Castilla y León has felt “as one’s own” the pain of the thousands of people affected by DANA”, to whom he has sent his “love” and has ratified his “commitment to help in the titanic reconstruction effort.” Likewise, has applauded “solidarity” of “all those who worked in the rescue efforts and those who have contributed with donations or aid of some kind to alleviate the suffering of the victims.”

“Nothing that happens in Spain is foreign to us and as we did in the past, we are going to be a fundamental part of your future“, stated the president of the Board, to ensure that “in the face of those who encourage privileges”, Castilla y León “will defend the principles of freedom, equality, justice and solidarity that enshrine our Constitution”.

A community that “works”

This will be done, he noted, “contributing to prosperity” from a “community that works” and that it enjoys “a stability that is transforming society and opening the doors to the future.”

In this context, he has extolled that the “stability” of Castilla y León “makes the economy grow more than the Spanish average and with the lowest taxes in history”, while turning the community into “the pantry of Spain” and the autonomous community with the “industry that grows the most”. “The stability of Castilla y León generates more opportunities for young people,” he added, noting that currently “more people are working than in the last 15 years and more women than ever.”

He has also highlighted that the “stability” of the region makes it “a leader in technological effort” and capable of “offering well-being through innovation”, as well as “making advance sustainable developmentleading the production of clean energy and with the largest forest mass in Spain”.





He has also emphasized that this position of Castilla y León allows “to generate more well-being for people with the best public services of Spain”, by “being the best in education and being among the best in the world”. In this regard, he recalled that the “families of 22,000 girls and boys already benefit from free education from 0 to 3 years.”

“The stability of Castilla y León makes us be in the first positions in health. And we keep improving“, he added, to also praise that the Community “leads in dependency care” and “has a powerful housing assistance policy.”

In this way, he stressed that the “common effort is consolidating Castilla y León as an attractive land to live in, with humanized and welcoming cities and towns, which offer quality of life for our families in a unique natural and cultural environment.

“Castilla y León is our home, and together we can make it better and better. That’s why I invite you to continue believing in our land and to build our future together. I wish you again a Christmas full of peace, health and joy, and may 2025 bring hope and prosperity for all,” he concluded.