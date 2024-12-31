

12/31/2025



Updated at 11:57 a.m.





This Tuesday, Sevilla faced the last training session of the year and did so with the emotional hangover of the farewell of Jesús Navas. The entire team was present at this emotional event in which they said goodbye to the first captain of the Sevilla squad. Now, a stage is closing to enter 2025 with a new horizon ahead, without Navasbut with the hope of continuing to establish the Sevilla project. Everything, under the tutelage of Xavi García Pimientawhich carefully prepares the upcoming duels against Almería and Valencia.

Sevilla will visit the Almeria team next Friday to try to advance to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. A tough rival to crack, since Rubi’s team is one of the fittest teams in Second division. However, the Seville team knows that it has the obligation to stay alive in this competition and impose its category.

For this duel, García Pimienta will be able to have all his healthy troops at his disposal, since last Monday Isaac Romero and Iheanacho, absent in last Sunday’s session, joined the group. Ejuke, Nianzou and Sow They are currently the players who still remain in the infirmary. Furthermore, it must be taken into account that, starting tomorrow, the winter transfer market opens and there may be some movement within the Sevilla dressing room. In fact, this past Monday it also emerged that Gonzalo Montiel He had been acquitted of an alleged crime of sexual abuse in Argentina, which will facilitate his sale this January.