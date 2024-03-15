'Wonder Woman' either 'Wonder Woman' It is a film that belongs to the universe of DC Comics. This became more relevant again when Warner Bros. and D.C. They announced a remake with actress Gal Gadot in 2017. Likewise, this news caused excitement for many fans, since the first time the character was seen was in 1976 through a television show with actress Lynda Carter.

However, currently interest in some of these fiction films, around superheroes and mutants, has decreased. This has generated that D.C. made the decision to put a stop to speculation about the third 'Wonder Woman' film. What did she say?

Why doesn't DC want 'Wonder Woman 3'?

As revealed by the filmmaker Patty Jenkins for Variety's 'Talking Pistures' podcast, D.C. At the moment he is not concerned about obtaining a third installment of the heroin. “They are not interested in doing any 'Wonder Woman' at the moment. It's not an easy task, with what's happening with DC. James Gunn and Peter Safran have to follow their own hearts in their own plans. “I don't know what they plan to do or why, so I sympathize with what a big job it is and they have to follow their heart, and do what they have planned,” he commented.

Did Patty Jenkins have problems with DC?

Patty Jenkins He maintained that he was working on 'Wonder Woman 3'but when there were changes in D.C.with the income of James Gunn as CEO, she exited. This was taken by the media as a conflict between the directors, but the actress denied it and later Gunn also said that there were no problems with Jenkins. “I was open to considering anything that was asked of me. She understood that there was nothing she could do to move forward at this time. Obviously, DC is buried in the changes they have to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now“wrote the filmmaker in X.

For his part, James Gunn responded to his tweet with another post: “I can attest that all of Peter's interactions and my interactions with you were pleasant and professional“.

When was 'Wonder Woman' released?

'Wonder Woman' premiered in 2017 and managed to raise 824 million dollars with a budget of 149. In addition, Rotten Tomatoes gave it a score of 93%. Unfortunately, 'Wonder Woman 2' did not repeat the same success. The production cost reached 200 million dollars, but the profits fell short: only 169 million. These results were likely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns in several nations, as the film was released in December 2020. The 58% rating on Rotten Tomatoes indicates that the general opinion is that the The quality of the film is significantly lower than that of its predecessor.

Gal Gadot as 'Wonder Woman'. Photo: capture of 'Wonder Woman 1984'

