This Saturday, a big game in Montjuïc with Barça hosting another candidate for the title: an Atlético de Madrid much improved since it broke with the defense of five and has won eleven consecutive games, six of them in the league competition. A very stimulating challenge with countless tactical variants to consider. Here my keys for this great match:

1. Cover the loss of Lamine

Barça will face a decisive match without its best player, something that – without a doubt – will influence football and mental matters. For the second, Flick will have to influence the players. And for the first thing you will have to choose well. Probably, applying a different frame than the one seen during the weeks of his absence. And now he has Ferran Torres available, a footballer who does not make a difference but who is in good shape and allows other pieces to change places.

All in all, three main options: the first, put the Valencian on the right and maintain the usual distribution with Raphinha on the left and Olmo in the middle. The second, bring on Fermín on the left and change sides to Raphinha (variant used against Brest). And the third, put an additional midfielder in the eleven (Gavi or Frenkie De Jong). That would give more control but would reduce depth. In this case and to establish a logical frame, the midfielder should act on the left and not on the right. Interesting to see which variant Hansi Flick opts for.

Tactical key for Barça-Atlético. A.D.

2. I asked to leave or to progress

Simeone’s Atlético usually combines moments of high pressure with others of settling into a middle block when playing against Barça, an alternation that usually makes it difficult for the Blaugranas to get into the rhythm of the game. And to combat this aspect, several things will be important. The first, identify these moments quickly and, the second, know how to overcome both defensive strategies.

The most decisive player for this will be Pedri. When the colchoneros press up man to man, their falls to the side, lateralizing themselves, will be the exit door from behind. Already in Dortmund, the Balde-Pedri connection was the most effective escape route. When Atlético settles in the middle zone, the role of the canary and the central pair will be essential to filter passes inside with judgment or divide rivals to get the team into the last third of the field.

3. The goal zone

With 45% of the shots they receive, Atlético is the team that concedes the highest percentage of shots from the front of the area or its surroundings. The colchoneros defend the area magnificently well for many reasons. Cholo’s defensive system always prioritizes protecting the central lane and because the profile of the defenders is to defend in a low retreat.

But it is so evident that the Colchonera rearguard is very good at it and that it costs them a world to go outside the area to stop shots, neither for the defenders nor for the reactive midfielders. Thus, Barça does not have to hesitate for a moment to finish from outside, since it will be the clearest area to do so. And here a proper name stands out: Raphinha. The Brazilian’s strike (or Fermín’s when he comes out) can score the goal.



Tactical key for Barça-Atlético. A.D.

4. Challenge space Javi Galán

A cardinal point where advantages can be gained is on the right wing, seeking to face the weakest sector of Atlético: the frame formed by Javi Galán with Lenglet. The left-handed back (basic to explain the positive change of the mattress team) attacks much better than he defends. In fact, he is the second Atlético player most surpassed by rivals. Although it is true that Lamine’s loss conditions this fact, Barça also has to insist on this side, be it with Ferran, Raphinha or whoever Flick considers to play in the first place.

5. Julián Álvarez, Giuliano Simeone and Griezmann’s moment

He arrived with many expectations and, after a somewhat dubious start, Julián Alvarez is already fulfilling them. The forward provides many offensive things, as well as other important elements for any team. He has taken a permanent position alongside Antoine Griezmann in an attacking pairing that is standing out for its good understanding, its mobility and its ability to have an impact in every game. The Argentine has nine goals and two assists between the League and the Champions League and, in the duo he forms with the Frenchman, they have already accumulated twenty of the 45 total goals for the mattress team.

It is also worth highlighting the name of Giuliano Simeone. The entry of the young footballer (22 years old) has coincided with the team’s exponential improvement. He plays on the wing, has a lot of work, great deployment and is very deep on the right. But what stands out most in this Atlético de Madrid is the depth of the squad. Footballers like Sorloth, Koke, Le Normand or Correa are not permanent starters and are helping Simeone to have great alternatives for the second half. In fact, Atlético is, with ten so far, the team that has recorded the most goals from outgoing players from the bench in the five major European leagues.