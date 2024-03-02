'Dune 2' hit theaters worldwide and left all fans of the seventh art amazed. The work of Denis Villeneuve It takes us on a complicated journey through the deserts of Arrakis that surpasses what was captured in the first installment of the saga. Honestly, there was some doubt about what critics said before the film's official release; However, it was exactly as anticipated and exceeded all expectations.

The photography, music, story and performances were just some of the virtues of the second film in the franchise, which has all the necessary ingredients to position itself among the greatest in cinema, alongside other giants such as 'Star Wars' and 'The Lord of the rings'.

Music is more than 50% in 'Dune 2'

Although in 'Dune 2' we can find a well-crafted and much more dynamic story than what the first part showed us, this was very well accompanied by the music, which was performed by Hans Zimmer, who was in charge of the soundtrack for 'Dune' and for which he won the Oscar. With his work in this sequel, I would dare say that he is emerging as a serious candidate for the 2025 awards, although there is still a long way to go to indicate whether he would be a clear winner.

I consider that the same story took us viewers through different emotions; but, with the music and even with the silences, those feelings increased. That is the reason why I think the soundtrack played a fairly important role in the film and did not allow viewers to lose connection with the film, despite its duration of almost three hours.

Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler were impeccable

Another point to highlight 'Dune 2' They were the main characters of the story. Firstly, there is Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the heir to House Atreides and now messiah of the Fremen. The 28-year-old actor was quite solvent and owned the entire story. From his passive role when he had to face criticism from the Fremen, to his active role when he took the lead of the people to take revenge with his own hands.

The same way, Austin Butler He also had another of the great performances in the film. Although he had much less screen time than Chalamet (he appears in the last hour and a half of the film, approximately) he was a great antagonist. He knew how to convey fear, power and superiority when he knew he was the new head of the Harkonnens.

Timotheé Chalamet and Austin Butler were the high points as far as acting was concerned. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

I have to accept that I underestimated these two actors before seeing them in this franchise, since the jobs they had previously did not fully convince me; However, with their work on 'Dune 2', I can say that they changed my thinking completely and that they are two of those to follow very closely in the future.

Likewise, I do not want to miss the opportunity to highlight what has been done by Zendaya in the footage. The young actress got along very well with Chalamet and gave us one of her best performances. In this second part, she appears much more than in the first and will probably be a fundamental piece of the third part. Her face filled with disappointment and fury at the end of the film could lead to a more leading role for 'Dune 3'.

Another person to highlight is Rebecca Ferguson, who was wonderful in her role not only as a mother but also as a leader; since in this film her participation stops being minimal and becomes something important, which was one of the best aspects of 'Dune 2' and that also promises to steal the show in the next sequel.

Rebecca Ferguson had an outstanding job in 'Dune 2'. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Impeccable photography

Another point to emphasize, and how could we not?, is photography. Denis Villeneuve He had already told us what he was capable of doing in 'Dune'; However, it seems to me that in this sequel he managed to outdo himself. Even though the plot takes place in a desert, absolutely all the scenes have life, they convey something.

I remember that, despite how good it was, the first film in the saga had a lot of criticism because many considered it 'boring'. I can understand it, since it is a little slow. However, that is what, in my opinion, makes this franchise so epic. Every open shot, every moment of silence and every dialogue gives her what she needs to be wonderful.

Likewise, I wanted to highlight the design of the giant infrastructures, which, along with the music, convey their great size, whether of the ships, the caves or the desert worms themselves.

What were the negative points of 'Dune 2'?

Despite 'Dune 2' I thought it was wonderful, it had some points that, I think, could have been used better; but that, in the same way, does not change my main opinion much. In my opinion, Glossu Rabban, a character played by Dave Bautistasince I expected him to have a greater role and fight more with Feyd-Rautha to see who would stay in control of Arrakis.

Another of whom I expected a greater role is Stilgar (Javier Bardem), who left the role of leader that we saw in the first film to become a kind of religious uncle of the family, who, along with his fanaticism, was the small funny dose of the film.

Rating: 9.5/10

