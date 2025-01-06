The duel between Liverpool FC and Manchester United was as chaotic on the pitch as the weather conditions on match day. Due to the onset of winter, which endangered the safety of fans traveling there, it was unclear for a long time whether the game could take place on Sunday evening. There was snow around the Anfield stadium and also on the pitch. Nevertheless, Liverpool did everything they could to ensure that they could play. Due to the tight schedule this season, the club has hardly any alternative dates available, especially since the match against Everton FC still has to be rescheduled anyway. And the form curve of their opponents United was also pointing downwards after four defeats in a row.