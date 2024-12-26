

12/26/2024



Updated at 1:48 p.m.





He Sevilla FC announced this Thursday that Kike Salas has renewed his contract with the club and remains linked to the entity until June 2029. The Moron native had the expiration date of his contract in June 2026, although he is now extending it less than a year after its last renewal.

Kike Salas, trained in the Sevilla FC youth team, has played 52 games with the first team, scoring four goals. After spending a season on loan at Tenerife, the defender managed to find a place for himself in the first team and in January of this same year he obtained a first team contract and wore the number 2 after the departure of Gattoni. With the departure of Sergio Ramos this summer he inherited the number 4 that he now wears.

Recently He debuted as an under 21 international and this campaign has contested fourteen official matches having been chosen in García Pimienta’s starting eleven on nine occasions.

In recent months, Sevilla has renewed several of its youth players, publicly showing that it has confidence in the players at a delicate moment like the current one. Isaac Romero signed until June 2028, José Ángel Carmona renewed his contract for three seasons (2028) and other values ​​from the Sevilla nursery such as Lulo da Silva and Isra Domínguez have also extended their relationship with the club.