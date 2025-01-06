The invisible beast

It’s difficult to write about science fiction (especially science fiction movies) without making the texts seem more boring than they are. Any description of a work of art (and when you are a columnist you have to perfect the art of making them, summarizing a plot in such a way that the reader who has not read the book can enjoy the column) runs the risk of referring only to the themes, of making the work look much lower than it is: but it is worse with science fiction, because on top of that, at the center of the films sci-fi there are usually the most widespread anxieties of the present.

That’s also why the little science fiction I see tends to be from other eras. The obsessions of Solaris They open my horizon a little; those of Black MirrorOn the other hand, they always talk about the same thing that everyone on Twitter is talking about. All this to say that The beast (2023), a French-Canadian production of Bertrand Bonello with protagonist of Lea Seydoux which has just arrived on MUBI, is a science fiction film that talks about the same thing that everyone is talking about on Twitter, but it does so with so many resources and subtleties that it gives the sensation of contributing something that the news cannot. .