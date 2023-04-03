The main suspect in the terrorist attack that ended Sunday with the life of the well-known Russian military blogger Vladlén Tatarski He acknowledged this Monday that he delivered the statuette that caused the explosion in a St. Petersburg cafe.



“I took the statuette that exploded there (to the cafe), “said Daria Trépova, according to the video of the interrogation released by the Ministry of the Interior.

Trépova claimed to understand the reason for her arrest: “I would say that I was at the scene of the murder of Vladlén Tatarski.” In response to the question about who gave him the statuette, he replied that he will tell “later”.

Supposedly, Trépova gave the figure to Tatarski, 40, with an explosive inside that would have been activated by remote control. Agents of the police and the Federal Security Service (FSB) detained the 26-year-old woman shortly after being declared a wanted man.

As reported by the Russian Ministry of Health on Monday, 10 of the 32 injured in the attack in which Tatarski died are in serious condition.



Trépova was already sentenced to 10 days of administrative arrest in February 2022 for an unauthorized action against the military campaign in Ukraine.

⚡️ In St. Petersburg there was a terrorist attack. The military journalist V.Tatarsky, who spoke about what is REALLY happening in Ukraine, has died. In addition to him, 15 other people were injured. We believe that everyone is clear who is behind this murder pic.twitter.com/vBS1EZv10x — Embassy of Russia in Mexico (@EmbRusiaMexico) April 2, 2023

Russia links Ukraine to attack

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee today labeled the assassination of the blogger a terrorist attack, which linked the attack to the Ukrainian special services and the outlawed Fund for the Fight against Corruption (FBK) of the Russian opposition leader, Alexéi Navalni.

“It was established that the terrorist attack committed on April 2 in St. Petersburg against the renowned journalist Vladlen Tatarski it was planned by the intelligence services of Ukraine with the participation of agents who collaborate with Navalni’s FBK”reported.

June 10, 2021 The Russian Justice outlawed several organizations associated with Navalni, including the FBK, its political movement, and the Fund for the Protection of Citizens’ Rights, declaring them “extremists”. According to the committee, Trépova was an “active supporter” of the FBK.

The attack has so far left one dead and more than 30 injured, ten of them in serious condition. Photo: EFE/EPA/ICRF Press Service

The attack against the pro-Russian military blogger is reminiscent of the one who killed Darya Dugin, daughter of the leader of the Neo-Eurasianist Movement, Alexandr Dugin, considered close to the Kremlin, in August.

The Russian journalist died at explode a bomb under his vehicle when driving on a highway on the outskirts of Moscow. The Russian authorities accused the Ukrainian secret services of being behind the attack, an extreme that the kyiv government flatly denied.



Tatarski, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, was born in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and fought in 2014 on the pro-Russian side against the kyiv army.

The blogger, who had more than 560,000 subscribers on his Telegram channelrose to fame in September 2022 when, after attending a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, he assured: “We will defeat them all, we will kill them all, we will rob everyone we want.”

AFP