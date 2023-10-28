The main suspect in the two shootings that claimed the lives of 18 people in the American city of Lewiston (Maine) on Wednesday, Robert Cardwas found dead this Friday by the authorities, according to media such as the network cnn wave NBC.

At the moment there is no official confirmation from the authorities but the Maine State Police have called a press conference at 10 pm local time (9 pm Colombia time) to offer an update on the case.

According to cnnwhich cites police sources, Card was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head..

Nothing was known about the suspect since authorities published his photograph on social media on Wednesday and asked the public to share any information about his possible whereabouts with the police.

Police identified the attacker as Robert Card, 40, and released his photograph.

His car had been found the night of the event in Lisbon, a town about 12 kilometers from Lewiston, where the massacre took place.

Card was a soldier in the reserves, 40 years old, and had spent two weeks in a psychiatric hospital. Until now he was considered armed and dangerous.

Hundreds of agents participated in the search, which this Friday focused on the river next to which the vehicle was found, with divers, underwater robots and sonars.

This Friday, the Maine State Police, which is leading the investigation, published the names of the 18 fatal victims of the shootings, including a teenager and his father and four deaf people.

The event has shocked Lewiston, a city of about 38,000 inhabitants, the most populated in the state.

This Friday it was also announced that the shelter order for citizens of the area will be lifted this Saturday.

EFE