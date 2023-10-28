Middle East, Meloni: “Italy’s abstention from the UN? Balanced position”. While Schlein…

“Italy’s abstention was the most balanced of the possible positions, and it is no coincidence that it is the position of the majority of European countries and the G7″.



The prime minister said it Giorgia Meloni, in Acqualagna (Pesaro Urbino), on the sidelines of the signing of the agreement for Cohesion between the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the Marche Region, responding to a question on Italy’s abstention at the UN Assembly on the resolution on the matter to the crisis in the Middle East. “We are focused above all on trying to curb the humanitarian crisis” and on the hostage front “we are in constant contact with all the actors who are interested, we hope that there will be positive news”, underlined the Prime Minister. “Everything is always very delicate, positive news would be very important to arrive at one de-escalation. It is painstaking, daily work that we carry out with great balance”, he added.

READ ALSO: Israel-Gaza, Italy abstained at the UN on the truce: “There is no condemnation of Hamas”

“Italy is ready to provide humanitarian support to the population affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The Thaon multipurpose offshore patrol vessel from Revel Navyprecautionally redeployed in Cyprus in recent days, in order to quickly reach the waters in front of Israel/Gaza, is ready to embark humanitarian material in influx from the United Nations logistics base in Brindisi in influx to Cyprus with air carriers of the Air Force and other material made available by the CRI”, explains Palazzo Chigi in a note, which continues: “Furthermore, two Multimission Frigates of the Navy are already in the area and an amphibious ship is reaching the area for the possible humanitarian evacuation of personnel as well as for the transport of further essential material. The aforementioned activities are followed directly by the Minister of Defense and coordinated by the Joint Forces Operational Command”.

Middle East, Schlein: Italy’s abstention from the UN was a mistake, stop the massacre of civilians”

“I think it was a mistake for Italy not to support the UN resolution for a humanitarian truce. France, Spain and Portugal did well” in voting in favor of a “humanitarian truce. Call it a ceasefire, a humanitarian pause but just stop this massacre of civilians. The concern is enormous, we cannot witness this massacre”. Thus Elly Schlein arriving at the national assembly of Action.

Subscribe to the newsletter

