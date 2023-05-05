On May 3, 2007, a global mystery was opened, which until now has not found an accurate answer. It is about the day of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a 3-year-old British girl who was on holiday with her family in Portugal. 16 years after that tragic event, for the first time his sister was seen publicly at the vigil in which he was honored and asked for the appearance of his relative, who would be 19 years old today.

Amelie and Sean McCann were in the same Praia da Luz hotel room as Madeleine, the last place her parents saw the little girl. The twins were just over two years old and They were sleeping at the time that their sister was allegedly abducted from the place, where he was also resting, without adult supervision. Thus, none of them could testify to what happened at that moment, in which the life of his entire family was paralyzed.

The almost null presence of witnesses in the last minutes of Madeleine near her family the various versions increased about what happened on that night of May 3. From a kidnapping to an intrafamily crime, were the theories that the police authorities handled about the disappearance of the girl, who is still wanted in all parts of the world.

Beyond the great mobilization of her parents and the resources they were able to acquire to continue the investigation, they still have not given the expected result: finding her.

Kate and Gerry McCann, parents of Madeleine McCann.

However, their hopes do not cease. Recently, the family and relatives held their traditional annual vigil on a new anniversary of the disappearance. The meeting took place in Rothley, Leicestershire, Maddie’s hometown.

During the night, a candle lighting was held in the street, where a monument to the fallen soldiers in the war is located, but it became a commemoration site for missing children.

We are here to encourage each other to keep hoping and pray for renewed strength even after this long time.

For the first time, Amelie attended with her parents, Garry and Kate. The young woman is 18 years old and it is one of the few times that her image was shared publicly, since during all this time of searching her family tried to protect her, as well as her brother, who decided not to go to the recent event, to the attended by at least 70 people.

the british site Dayli Mail She was the one who spread the images of the teenager, who also had the support of her friends. She could be seen moved by the words directed towards her sister by the revend Rob Gladstone, who was in charge of issuing the prayer.

“We are here tonight to show our loving concern for Madeleine and for all the young children who have been taken from their families against their will. We are also here to encourage each other to keep hoping and pray for renewed strength even after this long time,” she stated.

The image of Amelie that surprised the world



All around the mysterious case of Madeleine McClan Photo: Instagram: @netflitenado/ @findmadeline03

The few photographs of the McCann family that circulated showed the three very young children, prior to Maddie’s disappearance. There, Amelie and Sean were very young and since then, they have rarely been photographed by the press, in an attempt to protect their image, since the world fame of the case could intercede in the parents’ intention that the twins may have ” a normal life”.

But the mystery about what the young woman, now 18 years old, would look like and whether or not she would look like Maddie ended with the publication of these photographs. Amelie is blonde, with long hair and light blue eyes. and she caught everyone’s attention when she noticed that she has a great physical resemblance to her sister, of whom only her appearance as a girl is known, so it would be a great guide to elucidate what she would be like today.

Madeleine McCann’s younger sister Amelie, 18, speaks publicly for the first time at candle ceremony to mark 16 years since her disappearance, calling it ‘a sad occasion’ pic.twitter.com/WOhWsZjOgY — HÜSEYİN AVNİ KEMAL (@Hak_2861) May 3, 2023

