In Season 1, you will be able to get new drivers, stickers, vehicle decorations, sounds and more

2K and the LEGO Group have revealed new details on the post-launch content of Lego 2K Drive, the Danish brick-based driving adventure game. In fact, after the release of the game, paid online content will be released, in this case four seasons of the game accessible via Drive Pass. Starting with the release of Drive Pass Season 1 in June, each Season will have new challenges and 100 levels to play. In each Season it is possible to earn a series of new free rewards which will change from time to time. In Season 1, you will be able to get new drivers, stickers, vehicle decorations, sounds and more. Also, a new game scenario will be released within the first year. You can purchase the Premium Drive Pass, available for each individual Season, or the “Year 1 Drive Pass”, a package that includes the Premium versions of Seasons 1-4, the Awesome Pizza vehicle and 550 tokens to use in the in-game shop. Lego 2K Drive will be released on May 19 on PC and consoles.