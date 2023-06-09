M5S, does Giuseppe Conte choose Chiara Appendino as deputy? Taken out of Virginia Raggi

The news is tasty and also has a strong authority because it comes out right from the press organ of Five Stars movement, i.e. Il Fatto Quotidiano. The news that the newspaper of Marco Travaglio And Peter Gomez launched is that Chiara Appendino would be about to become the Vice President of the Five Star Movement.



M5S, Chiara Paper hanger to recover consensus

The former mayor of Turin is in fact the last card that the M5S can play to try to recover a consensus that is in free fall, especially after the last administrative electoral rounds. In reality, the idea of ​​promoting the Appendino had flashed through Conte for some time but only now has he decided to make it operational in view of the next major electoral commitment, namely the European elections of 2024 which could mark a definitive collapse of the Movement which has always gone badly in this type of competition, let alone now. The only doubt concerns the timing and this is precisely in relation to the European commitment which still lacks enough but not too much for the times of politics. We need to write a program, mobilize the territory and above all look for candidates.

It must also be said that for some time there have been rumors of a possible establishment of a political movement by Appendino specifically for the European elections. In fact, if someone were to present themselves as an alternative to the Movement, it would mean the definitive disappearance of what was the most voted party in Italy just six years ago.

