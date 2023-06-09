Every storm gives way to calm and the incipient arrival of summer heralds the imminent arrival of good weather. The most pleasant temperatures and the most favorable weather are compelling reasons to organize a getaway. If you don’t know what to do this festive bridge for the Day of the Region of Murcia, you may be interested in some free plans in the Community.

Ramon Gaya Museum

In the heart of the Murcian capital you can visit the Ramón Gaya Museum, dedicated to one of the winners of the national painting prizes. In the Plaza de Santa Catalina you can visit the museum dedicated to the artist Ramón Gaya, where sketches, posters, literary pieces and an anthological collection are exhibited, both of his work and of other painters of his generation such as Pedro Flores, Luis Garay or Juan Bonafé.

This venue has a wide cultural agenda of presentations and other events, as well as a temporary exhibition hall. Admission is free and the winter schedule (September 16-June 14) to the public is from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sundays and holidays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. On Mondays it is closed. Summer hours (June 15-September 15) are Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., closed on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

The Regional Park of El Valle and Carrascoy

A perfect outdoor plan is a visit to the Regional Park of El Valle and Carrascoy. This natural area is home to a Mediterranean forest, where there is a rich plant diversity, especially among shrubby plants, and the presence of protected animals. It is advisable to stop by the El Valle Visitor Center to obtain maps of the park, self-guided itineraries and information on other aspects of the space.

After a walk or bike ride through this special spot, you can enjoy a good meal on a picnic or in one of the surrounding restaurants. To end the day you can watch the sunset from the Cresta del Gallo viewpoint where you can see all the views over the city of Murcia.

Naval Museum of Cartagena

Another mandatory visit is the Naval Museum of Cartagena, which is located on the ground floor of the building built in the 18th century as a barracks for convicts and slaves. There are several rooms that can be visited in which a large collection is exhibited that offers a journey through the history of the Navy in the city of Cartagena and is divided into different thematic areas such as navigation, naval artillery, naval health, underwater weapons or diving. . Admission is free and a voluntary contribution of about 3 euros is usually made). The hours are from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., according to the Community’s tourism website.

Mud baths of San Pedro del Pinatar

A very special plan could be to immerse yourself in the mud baths of Las Charcas de las Salinas, next to the Quintín Mill, in the municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar. The mud from Las Charcas de las Salinas is the result of centuries of sun action and the highly salinity waters of the Mar Menor. This clayey mud is known for its great therapeutic value for all kinds of conditions. Access is on the AP-7 exit 774 towards Playas, on Avenida del Puerto to Molino de Quintín.

Archaeological Museum of Lorca

The Archaeological Museum of Lorca located in the Plaza de Don Juan Moreno can be visited for free, according to the Community’s tourism website. In this enclosure you can see the traces left by the ancestors in this territory for thousands and thousands of years. There are different spaces where the selected pieces are displayed taking into account different seismic-resistant criteria that guarantee the safety of the pieces and of the visitors. The hours are from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The museum will be closed on Mondays and December 25, January 1 and 6. On December 24 and 31 it will only open in the morning.