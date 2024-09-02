Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 21:18

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has a schedule of meetings with ministers and government leaders in Congress on Monday, the 2nd. The first scheduled appointment will be at 9 am, a meeting at the Planalto Palace, with the ministers of the Civil House, Rui Costa; of Finance, Fernando Haddad; of the General Secretariat, Márcio Macêdo; of the Secretariat of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha; the interim minister of the Secretariat of Social Communication, Laércio Portela; the government leaders in Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (PT-AP); and in the Senate, Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), and the head of the president’s personal office, Marco Aurélio Marcola.

At 11 am, Lula will meet with the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva. At 2:40 pm, the agenda includes a meeting with the Special Secretary for Legal Affairs of the Civil House, Marcos Rogerio de Souza.

At 3 pm, the president will meet with the ministers of the Civil House, Rui Costa; of Education, Camilo Santana; of Culture, Margareth Menezes; with the executive secretary of the Civil House, Miriam Belchior; and the Secretary of Training, Books and Reading of the MinC, Fabiano Piúba.

The last commitment scheduled on the presidential agenda for this Monday, at 5:30 pm, when Lula receives the Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger, Wellington Dias.