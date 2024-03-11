













Dandadan is a manga work written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu and it has already been confirmed that its anime adaptation —Science Saru— will arrive in the fall 2024 season, in addition to the platforms on which it will be available.

Dandadan It will be an anime by Studio Science Saru, so we already know what kind of story to expect. A world will be proposed where two of the most feared marginalities will be completely real.

Both ghosts and aliens will be present in the universe of the pair of protagonists of Dandadan, the most important thing is that The anime series will be available on Netflix and Crunchyroll, as its worldwide format was announced.

Dandadan will premiere in October 2024 and its main cast is the following:

Shion Wakayama as Momo Ayase

Natsuki Hanaei as Okarun

Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo-Granny

Kazuya Nakai as Alien Serpo

The director is Fuga Yamashiro, the character design is by Naoyuki Onda while those of the aliens and supernatural beings will be in the hands of Yoshimichi Kamedafor its part, the soundtrack falls into the ears of Kensuke Ushio.

What is Dandadan about?

Dandadan tells the meeting of a couple of boys who believe in supernatural and extraterrestrial beings, respectively; Despite this, they mutually oppose the existence of more beings than those.

After that, both will begin an adventure to verify the existence of the strange entities that their friend assumes are real. In this way we will see a couple of teenagers in search of adventures and while they live them, some spark could arise.

Romance could be in the air, as could a huge scare!

