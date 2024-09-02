Mexico City.- Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine posted its sixth weekend at the top of the box office as it faced a sparse set of new releases and a slow summer attendance season.

Its sixth peak places it as one of the defining films of the summer, being the second in a row with records that continue to position it as the most successful R-rated film of all time.

After six weeks in theaters, the film has grossed $15.2 million domestically from last Friday through Sunday; with those numbers expected to surpass the $600 million domestic mark, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film will be one of 16 titles to reach that milestone at the box office.

Meanwhile, the Reagan biopic, starring Dennis Quaid as the 40th president of the United States, was the only new release competing with the holdovers that came out earlier this summer.

Reagan outperformed projections, grossing $7.4 million over the three-day weekend, with an estimated cumulative total of $9.2 million including Monday’s screenings. Audiences reacted positively to the film, giving it an A on CinemaScore and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have been less receptive, giving it a 19 percent rating and deeming it dismal on the popular ratings site. It ranked No. 4 on the charts.