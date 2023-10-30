Monday, October 30, 2023, 9:02 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Six years after his last concert in our country, Luis Miguel will meet the Spanish public again. It will be on July 6, at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, as the Mexican artist announced yesterday through his social networks.

The pre-sale of tickets for the concert, to which Banco Santander clients will have access, will begin on Monday, November 6, at 10:00 a.m., and will end on Thursday, November 9, at the same time. Two hours later, at 12:00, the exclusive pre-sale for Real Madrid members will begin, which will be available until noon on Friday. And that same day, at 4:00 p.m., the general sale will begin through the Ticketmaster.com platform.

El Sol de México, as his followers nickname him, had not set foot in Spain since the 2017 tour with which he celebrated the launch of his last studio album to date, ‘México por siempre’. Luis Miguel’s concert at the Santiago Bernabéu will mean not only his return to Europe, but also a solidarity action with the Real Madrid Foundation, as the artist will allocate a part of the profits from the concert to it.

By the time the Luis Miguel Tour 2024 arrives in Spain, the show in which the artist exhibits his extraordinary voice, impeccable presence and a spectacular production will have already passed through more than fifteen countries in Latin America, the United States and Canada with fifty more concerts.