Jude Bellingham has had a dream year. The Real Madrid footballer is having an impressive first season at the Santiago Bernabéu and also had a very notable participation with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga despite the fact that they fell just short of the league title last season. Thanks to his great performances, the 20-year-old attacking midfielder won the Kopa 2023 trophy, which is awarded to the best under-21 player in world football..
Bellingham beat young players in this category such as Gavi (FC Barcelona), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Pedri (FC Barcelona), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Alejandro Baldé (FC Barcelona), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United) and Elye Wahi (Lens). Thus he became the first English player to win this prestigious individual distinction that already places him among the best on this planet when we talk about football.
This season, Jude Bellingham has 10 goals and two assists in 10 LaLiga games and three goals and one assist in three Champions League games.
What is the Kopa trophy?
This award is awarded by France Football magazine and was given for the first time in 2018. The mission of this award is to distinguish the best footballer in the world who is under 21 years of age.
Who has won the Kopa trophy in previous editions?
Kylian Mbappé, in 2018, became the first player to win said trophy. In 2019, this distinction was won by defender Matthijs De Ligt. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the prize was not awarded. In 2021, Pedri, from FC Barcelona, won the award. In the most recent edition, that is, in 2022, the winner was Gavi, also from the Blaugrana club.
