Arizona, Phoenix.- The Aztec Selection fell short and after eight years of absence in the Copa América, today he signed a new pepelón in this tournament, the most important prior to the World Cup 2026.

Criticism does not cease against the selection of Jaime Lozanowho, supposedly, opted for the generational change, but he didn’t even make it past the first round.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Among the commentators who have made a strong opinion about the performance of the Tricolor he ‘Doctor’, Luis Garcia Postigonothing was saved and in the middle of the broadcast he declared that there are players who have nothing to do in the The Mexican Futbol selection.

«Mexico had more chance than Ecuadorwent to the boarding, threw three forward centers saying let’s go for the epic and in the end there was almost a penalty, the last play almost worked out for them, where (William) Martinez has to define after a horrible mistake of (Alexander Dominguezbut the America Cup “The Mexican team’s performance was much more bad than good,” he said.

«There were good passages with Venezuelathere were good passages with Jamaicathere were good passages with Ecuadorthat is not enough for you, they have to take responsibility and There are several footballers who have nothing to do in the National Team», he concluded Luis Garcia Postigo.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Look at THIS LINK their best products.