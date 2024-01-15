Egyptian artist Mohamed Ghobashi died on Sunday after a heart attack.

Yesterday, the management of the Sharm El-Sheikh International Festival for Youth Theater, headed by the artist and director Mazen Al-Gharabawi, mourned the artist Mohamed Ghobashi, who passed away from our world, as the statement said: “With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn the distinguished artist Mohamed Ghobashi, who presented a great artistic career through a long history of creativity, and the festival management extends its sincere thanks.” Condolences to his honorable family.