The First Descendant will be released on July 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. As the release approaches, users interested in this action MMO are discovering its contents, such as more provocative costume than Eve’s , the protagonist of the action Stellar Blade for PS5. The costume in question His name is Ultimate Bunny a name that already says it all, and is extremely succinct, leaving very little room for the imagination.

Marketing?

As in Stellar Blade, it could be a marketing strategy to attract attention, also considering that the development team, Nexon Games, is of South Korean originso you will have carefully observed the progress of Stellar Blade, which comes from the same territory and which focused part of its launch campaign on the attractiveness of the protagonist and the presence of revealing costumes in the game.

The Ultimate Bunny Costume

In The First Descendant it will be possible choose between standard characters and “Ultimate” characters. The Ultimates will have a unique look, better features and will be available in the future as DLC, although at launch there will be some already available such as Lepic and Viessa. One of their greatest qualities will be linked to their appearance, which is more refined than that of standard characters.

Until now, no costumes like Ultimate Bunny had emerged, but the success of Stellar Blade may have prompted Nexon to do something about it. Of course, Ultimate Bunny will also have its own background: needless to say, it is unfinished equipment, which was originally supposed to be a full suit. We do not know if, like in Stellar Blade, there will be penalties for using it.