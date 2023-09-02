He Liverpool would have rejected an offer from the Saudi club Al Ittihad, that could have reached 175 million euros, for the Egyptian attacker mohammed

Salahas indicated by the English media on Friday, but it seems that the player is interested in leaving.

The online newspaper The Athletic exclusively mentioned a verbal offer made on Thursday night before Mike Gordonone of the leaders of Liverpool, “of a value of more than 100 million pounds, to which important bonuses would be added”.

(Luis Rubiales exploded against the Administrative Court of Sport) (Video: Teófilo Gutiérrez loses the filter and faces a journalist at a press conference)

Did you travel?

Sky Sports and the BBC In particular, they later specified that these bonuses could reach 50 million pounds, bringing the total amount of the eventual transaction to a figure close to 175 million euros (190 million dollars).

The media claim that the offer has been rejected by Liverpool, who want to keep their 31-year-old attacker under contract until June 2025.

However, this Saturday it was indicated that the player traveled to Saudi Arabia on a private plane.

“After his arrival in Jeddah, the Egyptian international is expected to head to the Stadium Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal in Jeddah to attend the Clasico between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, corresponding to the fifth round of the professional league,” said the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

And he added: “The first participation of the historic Liverpool star with the Al-Ittihad team would be, always according to ‘Okaz’, against the Al-Akhdood team on Friday, September 15 in Najran.”

(Pimoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard: their team, peppered with doping by a runner)