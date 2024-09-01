In seven minutes, Liverpool wiped out Manchester United, beaten by two losses from Casemiro, two crosses from Mohamed Salah and two goals from Luis Díaz in the final quarter of an hour of the first half to unleash their victory and keep the pulse with Manchester City at the top with a full 9 points (0-3).

From the 34th minute and 10th minute to the 41st minute and 41st minute, Arne Slot’s team, effusive in every celebration for the value of winning at Old Trafford (Liverpool have only done so in 5 of the last 21), finished off the match with their first two and only shots on goal in the first half to the disbelief of United, whom they later surpassed.

The 0-1, with a cross from the right flank for the Colombian winger to finish alone. The 0-2, with a pass into the area that Luis Díaz transformed into a goal, with a magnificent right-footed shot, next to the post, impossible for Onana, no matter how much he stretched.

Praise from the press for Diaz

The Colombian’s performance sparked very good comments in the different English media.

For example, the Liverpool Echo says in its individual review: “He didn’t get much use out of United’s defence at first, but he soon began to loosen up and headed the first goal before setting up the second, which he finished superbly. Excellent. He was substituted after taking a knock from De Ligt.” His score was 9 points.

Daily Mail says in his live match report: “Luis Diaz has been in top form today and scored both Liverpool goals at Old Trafford. “Don’t get me wrong, the first one was good, but the second one was absolutely magnificent.”

Sky Sports gave him a rating of 9 pointsbeing the best of the match for this medium, together with Gravenberch and Salah.

For its part, the BBC in London also highlighted the Colombian’s performance and chose him as man of the matchwith a score of 8.61.

