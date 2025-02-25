Barça was much better for 75 minutes, Atlético was fifteen, the first five and last ten. Enough for the mattress team to neutralize an impressive game of Hansi Flick’s men, tender at first and brain at the end. As in the league, the Simeone team ended up taking much more loot of the deserved but made the youth sins of a team, the Blaugrana, as enthusiastic and capable as vulnerable. A pity that the work of art led by Pedri did not obtain at least the reward of victory to face the return of the metropolitan. Barça will have to win the final after tracing a 0-2, put 4-2 and see how the rival matched four. The game, yes, was a pass.

Without truce. Because he decorcchad as the league had fashed between both teams. That is, with Atlético leaving Barça knocked out and by the soils. Before the first minute, the rojiblanco team already sent 0-1 and the five had put the second. See it to believe it. Julián Álvarez, at the exit of a corner, and Griezmann after trimming Balde had made a destruction in the defense of a cold, unknown and out of Barça. In the blink of an eye not only the game but the tie ran the risk of becoming a nightmare for the young Blaugrana team.

Atlético already won 0-2 at five minutes with goals from Julián Álvarez and Griezmann

In that situation, between the rival, the score and the wind and the cold of Montjuïc, it was possible to ask what pasta the set of a Hansi Flick was made that asked for intensity and head. Would their players go down or would they react to a horrendous start? The second happened. And that Ferran Torres, headline of Lewandowski, wasted a hand to hand against Musso when he rushed in the auction. He didn’t care about the Marrar team at his first chance.

At least he had already given signs of life, he had already ceased to be a sleepwalker, a transitory state in which he remained after fitting so soon and twice.

With the baton of a Pedri leader, the overflow of a Lamine Yamal who passed those from Cain to Galán and the deployment of a more committed Jong than Barcelona ever locked an Atlético who already likes it for the replication. It was necessary to attack with criteria, press hard, not lose balls that would generate counterattacks and find a loophole between a sea of ​​legs.

Flick’s team reacted furiously and gave four strokes with so many of Pedri, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez and Lewandowski

The latter, finding the treasure map, is the specialty of Lamine Yamal, which enabled Koundé with a subtle touch. The Frenchman, who had lost the ball in 0-2, was redeemed by raising his head and connecting in the heart of the area with Pedri. The Canarian picked up first to seal a combination as perfect as beautiful. The Olimpic, in a silent common one, came up and turned to the flake into an animated stand that went crazy 99 seconds later when 2-2 arrived. Raphinha threw a corner and Cubarsí emerged to the network to head his first goal as a Barcelona. He celebrated him kissing his shield while Flick celebrated it with the public.

As soon as the first half had been reached and the show was supine. Blaugrana machinery would not stop here. Barcelona continued to percut with passion and many legs. Only Olmo, a headline instead of Gavi or Fermín, seemed exceeded by the speed of his companions’s maneuvers. There was Barça so above the rival that Llorente backed away a ball without thinking towards his goal. Ferran hunted him, who overcame Musso but could not mark on a empty door by finishing defectively. Giménez aborted his shot. But where the strikers did not mark the defenses. Iñigo Martínez took the witness of Cubarsí, who made a blockade in another corner kick to Marcos Llorente so that the Basque Central advanced to Barça before the break.

What a first act. What a Barcelona reaction. Pure amusement. It was necessary to see then if the Flick team, with a lot of arsenal on the bench, could keep the rhythm and take more rent for the return of the Metropolitan.

He did it although Atlético spoiled with the changes of Simeone and Szczesny had to make a saving stop after Griezmann’s shot. The Cholo put in Liza to Reinildo, Lino, Sorloth and Correa and increased the energy of his team but Pedri replied while everywhere and Cubarsí and Iñigo s multiplied. It cost Barça to generate so much danger and Flick determined that it was the time to vitaminate his set with Gavi and with the smell of Lewandowski. Just appear the Polish kissed the saint by pushing a Lamine Yamal artist service on the line, who had left Lino.

The night was heated again and Montjuïc sang “Olés” against the rondo drew his team. Barça then wanted to protect himself with the ball and be surgical in case he could leave the tie very in franchise. But Atlético had not said his last word. Correa, dub from, saw only Marcos Llorente to reduce distances. The third gave Alas to Atlético and denied Barça. Koundé and Sorloth slipped in the addition ended up putting 4-4. The return, on April 2 in the Metropolitan. But Barça was missing the opportunity to set foot in the final.