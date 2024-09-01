It’s raining on wet ground for Club América, not only are they going through a negative streak, but they also have a hospital in their squad, because this weekend in the corresponding Matchday 6 they fell again to their bitter rival, Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul by a 4-1 thrashing and to top it off, another player was injured.
This is the Chilean hitch, Diego Valdescame out during the first half due to a shoulder injury and from then on the game fell apart for the team André Jardine And through a statement, the blue-cream club announced that he suffered an acromioclavicular dislocation of his left shoulder, so he will be out for a few weeks depending on his progress.
Instead he came in Erick Sanchezbut the attacker’s departure weighed heavily, since two minutes after his injury came the equalizing goal for the Máquina Celeste, which would later close with a rout over the Águilas.
Good news for the blue-cream team is that the break for the FIFA date is coming and their next match will not be in two weeks where they will be able to work to get out of the hole they are in, as it will be a difficult duel against Chivas who are coming off a 5-0 thrashing of Bravos.
The injury of Diego Valdes joins those of Igor Lichnovsky who will be out for the rest of the contest and part of the next one, Alejandro Zendejas and Kevin Alvarez It is possible that he may be able to return for Matchday 7, as he has already had activity with the U-20s.
